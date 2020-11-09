COVID-19: Two Nyack Schools Resume In-Person Learning, HS Remains Closed

Two schools in an area district have returned to in-person learning, though the district’s high school remains closed after new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Nyack Schools Superintendent James Montesano issued an update to parents over the weekend, after being forced to close off Valley Cottage Elementary School and the Nyack Middle School through Friday, Nov. 6.

Students were permitted to return to the school buildings as of Monday, Nov. 9 after being shut down for a week due to students and staffers possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

The Nyack High School will remain closed for in-person instruction through Thursday, Nov. 12, with students returning to the classroom on Friday, Nov. 13 with the “red cohort,” which will be an “A-Day.”

According to New York State’s COVID-19 schools “Report Card,” there has been a total of 13 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, with six teachers and staffers reporting confirmed cases.

Positive cases have been reported at Liberty Elementary School, the Middle School, High School, Upper Nyack School, and Valley Cottage School.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.