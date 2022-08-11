Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Buyer Of Richard Gere's Hudson Valley Estate Revealed In New Report

Nicole Valinote
Richard Gere
Richard Gere Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Nancy Pelosi's House office

The buyer who purchased Richard Gere's Northern Westchester estate has been revealed in a new report from the New York Post.

Television writer, director, and producer Ryan Murphy is known for creating a number of shows, including American Horror Story and Glee.

The NY Post reported that the Pound Ridge estate was listed for $28 million and ultimately sold for $24.15 million.

The property is 49 acres and includes an 11,658 square-foot mansion, the New York Post said.

Gere, age 72, moved to a smaller property in North Salem.

Read the full report from the New York Post here.

