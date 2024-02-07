Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Could Start Shift To More Winter-Like Weather Pattern

The system could start a "back to reality" shift to a weather pattern more typical of February.

"Some winter cold and winter-type weather will likely come back into play for the Eastern US before and even beyond Valentine’s Day for the second half of February," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Feb. 7 will climb into the low 40s amid sunny skies, marking the start of the unseasonable stretch that will linger into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

But it will feel like it's in the 20s on Wednesday with breezy conditions.

The mercury will reach the mid-40s throughout the region on Thursday, Feb. 8, and climb to around 50 degrees farther south with mostly sunny skies and calmer winds.

The stretch of sunny days that started in the first weekend of February following a month of January marked by cloudy skies will end overnight Thursday into Friday, Feb. 9.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with peeks of sun at times with the high temperatures reaching 50 degrees and into the low 50s in some spots.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue Saturday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 11 with a mix of sun and clouds both days and a high temperature. in the mid-50s Saturday and around 50 degrees on Sunday.

Clouds will return overnight Sunday into Monday, Feb. 12 setting the stage for the potential new storm system.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday with a high temperature in the 40s. Precipitation will become possible starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, there could be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

There's uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the system, so it's too early to predict snowfall amounts.

After the quick-moving system moves through, temperatures will become more seasonable with highs in the 30s expected each day through the end of next week.

