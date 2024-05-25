Fair 72°

Potentially Severe Memorial Day Storms Could Be Packed With 55 MPH Winds: 5-Day Forecast

After a pleasant first two days of the long holiday weekend, potentially severe thunderstorms could develop on Memorial Day with wind gusts of 55 miles per hour or more.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Saturday, May 25 will be mostly sunny and comfortable, with a high temperature in the low 80s and calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase at night and there's a slight chance of a shower from midnight until around daybreak on Sunday, May 26.

Skies will become partly sunny Sunday, helping the high temperature climb into the low 80s.

It will become overcast Sunday night, and there could be stray showers or even a thunderstorm.

Storms and showers will likely occur on Monday, May 27, but Memorial Day won't be a washout. Dry conditions are expected through the morning into the early afternoon.

But then showers will arrive in the mid-afternoon and storms are likely from late afternoon through the evening. Some of the wind gusts from the most severe of the storms could be up to 75 miles per hour in spots. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

About three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain is expected.

The chance for showers will linger overnight into shortly after daybreak on Tuesday, May 28.

Skies will become partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday, and the high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

The outlook for Wednesday, May 29 calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

