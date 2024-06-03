Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann To Be Charged With Fifth Murder, Report Says

Long Island resident Rex Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, is expected to be indicted on the additional charge in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, June 6, sources told the outlet.

Additional details about the charge, including the alleged victim’s identity, were not immediately available.

The news comes just weeks after a team of investigators – including officials from New York State Police and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office – conducted another search of Heuermann’s home on Monday, May 20.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, investigators recovered. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the lead agency on the case, declined comment to Daily Voice.

Heuermann, a 60-year-old architect with an office in Manhattan, was arrested in July 2023 on murder charges in the deaths of three Gilgo Beach victims: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello.

In January 2024, Suffolk County prosecutors formally charged him with murdering a fourth victim, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

She disappeared in July 2007 while working as a sex worker and her remains were discovered along a grassy area of the South Shore in 2010 near those of Barthelemy, Waterman, and Costello.

Investigators said all four were killed between July 2007 and September 2010 in what became known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 after authorities linked his DNA from a discarded pizza crust to DNA from a man’s hair that was found on camouflage burlap used to restrain Waterman.

Investigators also linked Heuermann’s email account to dozens of disturbing search queries, including “girl begging for rape porn” and “torture redhead porn,” prosecutors said. He reportedly looked up numerous news articles about the Gilgo Beach murders.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is awaiting trial.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.