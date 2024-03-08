Popular Rockland County Deli Sold After Decades In Business

Rockland County's Dee's Country Deli at 51 N Liberty Drive closed on Friday, March 1 in Stony Point after owner Tom Sayre announced he was retiring.

According to a notice on the building, Sayre said he was closing to pursue the next chapter of his life.

"Your loyalty and friendship are appreciated more than you know," the sign said.

The deli, what many might call a "hole in the wall," has been popular with locals and Yelpers for years.

One Yelper put it this way: "Dee's Country Deli is fantastic. Service is always awesome and the food is delicious! They are always quick there and prices are very reasonable."

Another Yelper said: "This is a tiny hole-in-the-wall place. The food is simple but really good."

A coffee shop/cafe is next up for the building. No word on what Sayre has planned for his retirement.

