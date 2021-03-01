NY Attorney General Gets Referral To Investigate Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Cuomo

New York Attorney General Letitia James has received a referral letter from the executive chamber granting her request to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with the probe including subpoena power.

James announced on Monday, March 1 that the referral letter arrived a day after she announced that she would be appointing a special deputy to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations levied against the governor.

“Today, the executive chamber transmitted a referral letter to our office, providing us the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo,” James announced.

“This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. As the letter states, at the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report.”

In the referral letter, Beth Garvey, a special counsel and senior advisor to Cuomo, granted James permission to “select an independent law firm to conduct an inquiry into allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the Governor.

Any private attorney or attorneys will be designated as “Special Deputy Attorney General or Assistant Deputy Attorney General” to conduct the review.

“All New York State employees have been directed to cooperate fully with this review,” Garvey wrote.

"I will serve as point of contact for any witness interviews or document production for the Executive Chamber and will connect you with appropriate counsel in any other agency or entity for any documents or witnesses necessary for the review.”

