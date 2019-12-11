Contact Us
Hillary Clinton Edges Joe Biden Among Democrats In New National Poll On 2020 Race

Zak Failla
Hillary Clinton is gaining support for a potential presidential run. Photo Credit: Contributed

Despite only dipping her toe into the water, Hillary Clinton has emerged as Democratic voters’ top choice for the 2020 presidential nomination, according to a new poll.

Clinton, a Chappaqua native, narrowly edged out former Vice President Joe Biden, earning 21 percent of the Democrats’ support in a Harvard-Harris national poll released last week. Biden took in 20 percent, in front of Sen. Bernie Sanders at 12 percent.

Elizabeth Warren (9 percent) and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (7 percent), also garnered support from Democrats polled.

Pollsters took the opinions of 1,859 voters and the poll was conducted between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 29.

The Harvard-Harris poll was a hypothetical, which included a potential run by former Secretary of State John Kerry, despite neither he nor Clinton announcing their candidacy.

Pollsters also surveyed respondents without Clinton in the race, with Biden coming out first, with 29 percent of the vote, followed by Sanders at 16 percent and Warren at 13 percent

Clinton recently said on the Graham Norton Show that she’s “not currently planning” to run, adding again that she would “have to make up (her) mind really quickly, because it’s moving very fast.”

The former presidential hopeful has refused to close the door on potentially entering the 2020 presidential race, previously saying that she “never says never to anything.” If she decides to throw her hat into the race, Clinton will face an uphill battle, as the filing deadline for several states has already passed, and other key deadlines are fast approaching.

