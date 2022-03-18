Worker Dies After Accident At Strip Mall In Hudson Valley

A 36-year-old construction worker was killed in an industrial accident while working at a strip mall in the aea

The incident happened in Orange County around 3:15 p.m., Thursday, March 17 in the Town of Newburgh.

Police responded to 1431 Route 300 at the Marshalls Plaza for a report of a man injured in an industrial accident.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Lungo Oleg, of Brooklyn, dead, pinned in a knuckle boom that was being used to offload steel beams from a truck, said Lt. Peter G. Talarico, of the Town of Newburgh Police.

Oleg was operating the vehicle as an employee of Chesakle Enterprises of East Jewett, Talarico said.

"While there appears to be no criminality, OSHA will be assisting police with an ongoing investigation," he said.

Also assisting were the Town of Newburgh code compliance and the Orange County Medical Examiners office.

