Woman Threatens Hudson Valley Deli Worker In Dispute Over Sandwich, Police Say

A woman who threatened a deli worker with a knife because she didn't like how her sandwich was being made has been arrested.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Sunday, April 24 at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road, but the arrest was just made recently after the woman was apprehended in New York City.

According to Lt. Jeffrey Gulick, of the Bedford Police Department, the dispute began when Lanette Howard, age 26, of the Bronx, was upset over how her sandwich was being made or it was taking too long.

Howard began having words with the employee and at some point, she went behind the counter and picked up a knife and pointed it at the employee, Gulick said.

She eventually threw the knife back down and left the deli, he said.

Police were able to identify Howard with surveillance and through witnesses, but only recently found her when she was arrested after "being picked up in Manhattan," Gulick said.

Howard was charged by Bedford Police with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

She was released on her own recognizance and is due in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.