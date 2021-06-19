Woman Rescued By Forest Rangers After Crashing ATV In Hudson Valley

State Forest Rangers recently responded to a serious ATV accident in the Hudson Valley in which a woman was injured.

The incident took place around 9:45 p.m., Friday, June 11m when Rangers were contacted by Ulster County 911 requesting assistance for an ATV accident at 146 Belleayre Ridge Road near Belleayre Mountain in the town of Shandaken, the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

A woman involved in the accident was approximately 400 feet down a ravine in a wooded area, the department said.

A Ranger responded along with local fire departments and EMS. The Ranger found that the 47-year-old woman from Arkville suffered shoulder, leg, and hip injuries and was brought out by a fire department UTV to the Belleayre Ski Center.

Her 63-year-old companion from Barnegat, New Jersey, also riding an ATV, suffered minor injuries.

Both were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

