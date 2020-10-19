Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wanted Man Nabbed In Rockland With Help Of K-9, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A wanted Vermont man was captured with the help of Ramapo PD K-9 Blue.
A wanted Vermont man was captured with the help of Ramapo PD K-9 Blue. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A man wanted on two warrants was nabbed by Ramapo Police early Monday, Oct. 19, with the help of a K-9 officer.

Early Monday, Ramapo Police reported they had received a call from the Vermont State Police stating they were looking for a suspect involved in a felony eluding case in Vermont.

Vermont State Police had reason to believe that the suspect was in the Sterling Mine Road area of the Village of Sloatsburg, police said.

The unidentified suspect also had two active warrants out of New York State Police in Brunswick for felony charges, they added.

Ramapo units established a perimeter and K9 Blue responded and eventually located the suspect hiding in a wooded area. 

The suspect was arrested and found in possession of stolen property.  

Ramapo PD charged the 43-year-old man from Springfield, Vermont with criminal possession of stolen property and fugitive from justice. 

He is also being held on the two warrants from NY State Police. 

He is currently being held in the Ramapo lockup awaiting arraignment.

