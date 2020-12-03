Ulster County Woman Arrested For Driving With Suspended License, Registration With Marijuana

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Christina Coulter
Photo Credit: Pixabay

An Ulster County woman was arrested after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol with suspended car registration, a suspended driver's license and marijuana in her possession. 

Kristen A. DeGroat of Saugerties, 26, was initially pulled over on Route 32 at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to the Saugerties Police Department. Officers found that DeGroat's driver's license and car registration were both suspended, according to police, and found a "quantity of marijuana" in her possession. 

DeGroat was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. 

