Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Suspects Nabbed, ID Released For Man Shot, Killed At Rockland Apartment Complex

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The apartment complex on Liberty Parkway in Spring Valley.
The apartment complex on Liberty Parkway in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men have been charged and the victim has been identified after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Rockland.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 in Spring Valley in the area of the complex at 150 Liberty Parkway, police said.

Police say Paul Miller, 20, of Haverstraw, and Jayden Rodriguez, 17, of North Bergen, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Emerson Jean-Baptiste, of Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Police said the suspects fled to North Bergen after the shooting and were apprehended there. They are currently awaiting extradition to New York, police said.

"We would like to thank the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Rockland County Intel, the Ramapo Police Department, the Haverstraw Police Department and the North Bergen Police Department for their assistance in this investigation," Spring Valley Police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.