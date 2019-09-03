Suspects Nabbed, ID Released For Man Shot, Killed At Rockland Apartment Complex

Two men have been charged and the victim has been identified after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Rockland.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 in Spring Valley in the area of the complex at 150 Liberty Parkway, police said.

Police say Paul Miller, 20, of Haverstraw, and Jayden Rodriguez, 17, of North Bergen, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Emerson Jean-Baptiste, of Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Police said the suspects fled to North Bergen after the shooting and were apprehended there. They are currently awaiting extradition to New York, police said.

"We would like to thank the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Rockland County Intel, the Ramapo Police Department, the Haverstraw Police Department and the North Bergen Police Department for their assistance in this investigation," Spring Valley Police said.

