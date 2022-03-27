Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Arctic Blast Will Bring Temperature Drop, Biting Winds With Snow In Parts Of Region
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For String Of Commercial Burglaries In Nanuet, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 64-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges in a string of commercial burglaries.
A 64-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges in a string of commercial burglaries. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 64-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges in connection to a string of commercial burglaries.

Robert McDonald, of Nanuet, was arrested on Monday, March 21, following an investigation into four burglaries that happened between Oct. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 1, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

The burglaries happened in the Nanuet area, police said.

Clarkstown police said McDonald was charged with the following:

  • Four counts of third-degree burglary 
  • One count of criminal mischief 2 (felony)
  • Two counts of criminal mischief (misdemeanor)
  • Three counts of petit larceny

McDonald is also facing three burglary charges from the Spring Valley Police Department and one from the Ramapo Police Department, and charges are pending with Haverstraw Police, authorities said. 

He was arraigned on Tuesday, March 22, and remanded to the Town of Clarkstown Jail pending his next court date, police said. 

Clarkstown police worked with the following agencies during the investigation:

  • Spring Valley Police Department
  • Ramapo Police Department
  • Haverstraw Police Department

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.