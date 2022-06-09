Contact Us
'Suicidal' Man Rescued From Bridge In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The Mid Hudson Bridge.
The Mid Hudson Bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A reportedly suicidal man was saved from jumping from a Hudson Valley bridge by officers who used their crisis intervention training to coax the man from the railing.

The incident took place in the City of Poughkeepsie at the Mid-Hudson Bridge around 9 p.m., Sunday, May 29.

Officers were notified by dispatch that a suicidal man was on the Mid Hudson Bridge, said the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

The man was located standing on a rung of the railing by patrol units, police said

Officers were able to utilize their crisis intervention training to promptly detain the man, they said.

The man was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital for evaluation by mental health professionals. 

Officers assisted with the intake process before turning the man over to staff, police said.

"Thankfully, our officers were there to help, but that is not always the case," the department said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact HELPLINE at 845-485-9700. 

