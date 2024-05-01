Nationwide Recall Issued For Ground Beef Products Due To Possible Contamination: View Labels

Cargill Meat Solutions, headquartered in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, is recalling approximately 16,240 pounds of the raw ground beef products, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday, May 1.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, 27.

The following products are subject to recall:

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

View product labels here.

The products subject to recall all bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the product label, and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the product label and were shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide.

The establishment reported the issue to FSIS after they identified that previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for an average of three to four days and up to eight days after exposure the organism.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults.

It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS said it is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574 or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

