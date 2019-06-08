Stolen ATV Suspect Nabbed In Rockland

A man accused of stealing an ATV has been arrested in Stony Point and faces multiple charges, according to police.

Stony Point Police say they received a report that a homeowner on Timp Brook Road had returned from vacation to find that an ATV had been stolen from the property on Wednesday, July 10.

Further investigation revealed that a man, later identified as Desmon Nanton, 18, of Garnerville, had stolen the ATV and driven it into the woods in Stony Point, police say.

Nanton was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was arraigned at Stony Point Justice Court and given a $2,000 bail before being turned over to the Rockland County Jail.

