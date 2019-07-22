Contact Us
Rockland Woman Stopped For Panhandling Allegedly Gives Cops Fake Name

Shenettra Franklin
Shenettra Franklin Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for alleged criminal impersonation after providing police with a false name when stopped for panhandling.

Shenettra Franklin of Stony Point was arrested on Sunday, July 14,  for allegedly panhandling outside of the Mobil gas station in Stony Pont, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

During an investigation, police found that Franklin had provided them with a fake name and that she was wanted on an active warrant by the Clarkstown Police, Hylas said.

Franklin was arrested and issued an appearance ticket to return to Stony Point Justice Court on August 6. She was then turned over to the Clarkstown Police on the warrant.

