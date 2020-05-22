Rockland Man, High On Xanax, Runs Red Light, Injures Three Juveniles, Police Say

A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing a crash while he was high on Xanax that sent three juveniles to the hospital

Joseph C. Stovenken, Garnerville, was arrested by Rockland County Sheriff's deputies following the crash around 9:25 p.m., Thursday, May 21, in Ramapo, said Chief William Barbera.

The accident occurred in front of a Rockland County deputy at the intersection of New Hempstead Road and the Palisades Interstate Parkway exit 11 ramp.

According to Barbera, a pickup truck operated by Stovenken allegedly drove through a steady red light striking a mini-van with six occupants.

Three of the passengers, all juveniles, were taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, he said.

Stovenken was disorientated and complained of an arm injury at the scene, police said. He was taken to Nyack Hospital.

"Inside Stovenken’s vehicle and on his person were narcotics which are believed to be Xanax," the Chief said.

Stovenken was charged with possession of a controlled substance and toxicology will determine if there are any other charges to follow.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ramapo Justice Court on Wednesday, June 24.

