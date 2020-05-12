Rockland Man, 56, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A 56-year-old man was killed during a single-vehicle crash in a wooded area.

The crash happened in Rockland County on Grandview Avenue, just west of Union Road, in New Hempstead, was reported to Ramapo Police around 9:21 a.m., Tuesday, May 12.

Responding officers discovered a Wesley Hills man dead inside the vehicle, said the Ramapo Police.

The crash, which closed Grandview Avenue for more than four hours, is under investigation.

Ramapo Police provided few details, and are awaiting information from the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office before releasing the victim's name.

The department was assisted at the scene by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1, Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps, Rockland Paramedic Services, and the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office.

