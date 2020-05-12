Roadway Closed Following Serious Crash In Rockland

A busy roadway will be closed for the next four to five hours for police to conduct an investigation into a crash with serious injuries in Rockland County.

Grandview Ave between Union and Sansberry Lane in New Hempstead will be closed for an investigation into the crash that happened early Tuesday, May 12, said Ramapo Police.

Few details were immediately available.

Ramapo Police said additional information would be upcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

