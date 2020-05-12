Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Roadway Closed Following Serious Crash In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A major Rockland County roadway will be closed for the next few hours following a serious crash.
A major Rockland County roadway will be closed for the next few hours following a serious crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A busy roadway will be closed for the next four to five hours for police to conduct an investigation into a crash with serious injuries in Rockland County.

Grandview Ave between Union and Sansberry Lane in New Hempstead will be closed for an investigation into the crash that happened early Tuesday, May 12, said Ramapo Police.

Few details were immediately available.

Ramapo Police said additional information would be upcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.