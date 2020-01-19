Passenger Suffers Injuries After Drunk Driver Flees Scene Of Rockland Crash, Police Say

A man driving drunk who fled the scene of a crash was located along with an injured passenger, police say.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 18 in Ramapo.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene of the one-car crash on East Eckerson Road, the driver, a 33-year-old Spring Valley man, had fled the scene.

They located him at a home on Northbrook Road in Hillcrest, where he was arrested for DWI.

A passenger was also found at the home and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

