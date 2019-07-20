Man Throwing Garbage Out Of Car Nabbed For DWI In Rockland, Police Say

A man who was allegedly leaving a Stony Point diner and driving drunk was arrested after police caught saw him driving erratically and throwing items out of the window.

Elvis Jorge, 30, of Haverstraw, was arrested on Sunday, July 14, after Stony Point Police received a report of Jorge driving drunk, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw Jorge heading eastbound on Lowland Hill Road, Hylas said.

The officer observed debris being thrown from the window of the vehicle and initiated a vehicle traffic stop.

During an investigation, the officer found that Jorge had a warrant issued by the Orangetown Police and that he was allegedly driving drunk, Hylas said.

He was arrested and charged with DWI and numerous traffic violations.

After being processed, Jorge was turned over to the Orangetown Police Department on the warrant.

He is scheduled to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on August 20.

