Man Shoots, Kills Sister Outside Home In Area, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
31 Oakland Ave. in Yonkers.
31 Oakland Ave. in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man shot and killed his sister on the front lawn of a house in Westchester after the two were engaged in a dispute, authorities said.

It happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday, July 3 in Yonkers at the single-family residence at 31 Oakland Ave. 

Upon arrival, Yonkers Police officers and Emergency Service Unit officers located an unresponsive woman down on the ground on the front lawn of the home, said Yonkers PD Detective/Lt. Dean Politopoulos. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. 

At the same time, a male suspect present at the scene, identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Hirschorn, was taken into custody without incident, Politopoulos said. 

Police cordoned off the area and initiated a criminal investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit interviewed subjects and witnesses, canvassed for surveillance video, and processed forensic and ballistic evidence. 

The investigation revealed that Hirschorn and the victim were siblings and lived together with their elderly mother at the location, Politopoulos said.

They were apparently engaged in a dispute over property inside the home and then on the front lawn, according to Politopoulos. 

The dispute escalated to violence when Hirschorn displayed a handgun and a struggle ensued, said Politopoulos.

Hirschorn then allegedly pointed the handgun at his sister and fired one time, striking her in the neck resulting in her death, Politopoulos said. 

Hirschorn remained at the scene and police recovered an illegally possessed .38-caliber revolver, Politopoulos said.

Hirschorn provided a statement to investigators. 

The elderly mother was taken to a local area hospital for evaluation. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Hirschorn was charged with one count of second-degree murder, a Class A-I violent felony; and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C violent felony.

He was held overnight in the Yonkers City Jail and is expected to be arraigned later in the day on Saturday, July 4. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Leslie Hirschorn, 54. 

