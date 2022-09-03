Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Sexual Assault Of Child In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Herald J. Bodensiek
Herald J. Bodensiek Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

A man has been arrested following a month-long investigation into the sexual abuse of a child in the Hudson Valley.

Herald J. Bodensiek, age 64, of Edison, NJ, was arrested on Tuesday, March 8, following the investigation by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

"At this time Mr. Bodensiek is accused of having sexual contact with a child," said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Following his arrest, Bodenesiek was charged with sexual abuse and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. 

No further details were released about the case in order to protect the victim’s privacy, Watterson said.

If anyone has information about this incident or similar cases involving Bodensiek are urged to contact Det. Sistarenik at 845-486-3833 or bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov

All information will be kept confidential.

