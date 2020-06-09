Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Launches Online Dashboard With Daily Test Results Percentage By Region, County
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Fraudulently Purchasing $1K In Items At Rockland Store

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Beckerle Lumber Supply
Beckerle Lumber Supply Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 35-year-old man has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly using a business credit card to purchase more than $1,000 in goods at a local store.

Diego Calleja-Torres, of the Bronx, was arrested on Thursday, May 28, by Orangetown Police for allegedly making the charges at a Rockland county store.

According to Capt. Jim Brown, the department responded to Beckerle Lumber Supply on Route 303 in Orangeburg just after noon on May 28 where they found Calleja-Torres, who allegedly purchased more than $1,000 worth of products using a corporate debit account of a Klamath Falls, Oregon business without authorization.

He was charged with grand larceny and processed and released on an appearance ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.