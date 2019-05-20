Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Killed While Riding Lawn Mower With Brother On Route 17

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One of two brothers who were killed during a crash on a lawn mower has been identified.
One of two brothers who were killed during a crash on a lawn mower has been identified. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police have released the identity of a Sloatsburg man who was killed while riding a lawn mower on Route 17 with his brother when they were hit by a car.

Richard M. Mackey, 29, died early Monday, May 20, from his injuries, said Ramapo Police.

His brother Raymond Mackey, also 29, from Sloatsburg, is believed to be the driver of the lawn mower and is currently hospitalized with serious injuries at this time, police added.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, May 19, when Ramapo Police responded to the crash along Route 17 near the intersection of Washington Avenue, said the Ramapo Police.

According to police, the Sloatsburg brothers were driving the riding lawn mower when the attempted to cross Route 17 and inadvertently drove into traffic and were struck by a 2006 Honda that was traveling southbound, police said.

The operator of the Honda, a 49-year-old Monroe man, remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The two brothers were treated by Rockland Paramedics and Sloatsburg EMTs and transported to Hackensack Medical Center.

The Ramapo police Crash Investigation Unit, along with the Ramapo Detective Bureau is currently investigating.

There have been no summonses or charges at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.