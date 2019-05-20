One Of Two Brothers Hit By Car While Riding Lawn Mower On Route 17 Has Died

One of two brothers hit by a car while riding a lawn mower on Route 17 in Sloatsburg has died, according to the Ramapo Police.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, May 19, when Ramapo Police responded to the crash along Route 17 near the intersection of Washington Avenue, said the Ramapo Police.

According to police, the Sloatsburg brothers, ages 29 and 30, were driving the riding lawn mower when the attempted to cross Route 17 and inadvertently drove into traffic and were struck by a 2006 Honda that was traveling southbound, police said.

One of the brothers, who was unidentified, died earlier Monday, May 20, police said.

The operator of the Honda remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The two brothers were treated by Rockland Paramedics and Sloatsburg EMTs and transported to Hackensack Medical Center with multiple serious injuries and are in critical condition.

The Ramapo police Crash Investigation Unit, along with the Ramapo Detective Bureau is currently investigating.

There have been no summonses or charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

