Police & Fire

Hit-Run Driver Found After Crash Kills Area Woman

The driver who struck and killed a Hudson Valley woman crossing a busy intersection in Brooklyn has been arrested.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 66-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed by a “heartless” hit-and-run driver.

Sheryl Augustine of New Paltz in Ulster County was struck by a car on Wednesday, Oct. 16, while walking in Brooklyn. The driver - later identified as Roman Slobodkin, of Brooklyn - was arrested this week.

“The Collision Investigation Squad has tracked down and arrested the heartless driver who fled the scene on 10/16/2019 from Ocean Ave & Emmons Ave @NYPD61Pct after striking and running over a 66-year-old pedestrian, resulting in her death. Pedestrian had the right of way. #NYPD," the NYPD Highway tweeted.

According to police, Slobodkin struck Augustine in the crosswalk on Ocean Avenue while making a right from Emmons Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on the day of the crash.

Slobodkin, 70, also reportedly blew through another red light after striking Augustine. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian and disobeying a traffic signal.

If convicted, Slobodkin faces up to seven years in jail.

