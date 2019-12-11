Former NYPD Commissioner Kerik's Son Among Squad That Took Out Jersey City Shooters

The son of former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik was one of three officers who rushed a Jersey City kosher grocery on Tuesday following a prolonged gun battle.

Newark Police Detective Joseph Kerik, an emergency services veteran, was treated for bruises at Jersey City Medical Center after fellow officers shot and killed the shooters, identified as David Anderson and Francine Graham.

The 34-year-old Paramus High School graduate has been working with a federal task force that was among the units that converged on the Greenville section Tuesday during the shootout.

Anderson and Graham had killed a city police officer and wounded another, then barricaded themselves inside the JC Kosher Supermarket with several civilians, including at least one who managed to escape.

Police stationed across the street and an off-duty Emergency Services Unit officer killed both shooters during an intense exchange of gunfire.

Soon after, an armored truck driven by Jersey City Police Officer Jimmy Frattini rammed the building and flash bombs were ignited.

Kerik and Jersey City Detectives Joziph Soliman and John Antman then emerged and found the dead shooters and civilians.

Bernard Kerik was at the medical center early Tuesday evening with his son.

They were praying for “Jersey City Police and their fallen officer,” Joseph Seals, a 17-year department veteran and father of five who lived in North Arlington.

