FBI Offers Reward In Connection To Investigation Of Hudson Valley Man

A reward has been issued for a known member of the Hell’s Angels outlaw motorcycle gang that operated out of the Hudson Valley.

The FBI’s New York Field Office and Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in tracking down Christopher Slightham, who has ties to New Rochelle dating back years.

Slightam was released on bail after being arrested and charged in February of 2017 on federal RICO and narcotics conspiracy charges.

Slightam pleaded guilty and was ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals in July of 2017, but he failed to appear.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Slightam in the Southern District of New York in White Plains on July 21, 2017, after he was charged for failing to appear.

According to the FBI, Slightham, 47, is 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 220 to 240 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms that include SS bolts.

The FBI noted that Slightam has also gone by the aliases “Crazy Chris,” and “Chris McNair.”

Slightam was last seen with a short goatee and mustache, although he may have changed his appearance to avoid capture, the FBI said, noting that he may be in the Hudson Valley.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by the FBI for information that leads to Slightam’s arrest and prosecution.

If anyone has information on Slightam or his whereabouts, they have been instructed to call the FBI at (212) 384-5000.

