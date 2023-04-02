Couple Charged With Animal Neglect In Hudson Valley

A couple has been charged with animal neglect for allegedly torturing and injuring animals they kept in the Hudson Valley.

The couple, identified as Neil D. Duell, age 66, and Susan L. Duell, age 56, are property owners in Orange County in the town of Chester, who reside in Warren County in the town of Horicon. were arrested Wednesday, March 29, according to the New York State Police.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at about 11:20 a.m. troopers responded to the report of an animal in the roadway of Rock Avenue in Chester.

While attempting to return the animal to its enclosure, the trooper saw multiple other animals on the property belonging to the Duells that appeared in poor condition, state police said.

A further investigation with the assistance of Upstate SPCA determined the animals did not have proper access to water and sufficient sustenance. It was determined the Duells owned and were responsible for the animals.

They were each charged with seven counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.

Both were released on appearance tickets returnable to the Chester Town Court on Tuesday, April 4.

