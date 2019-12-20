Contact Us
Police & Fire

Car Dealership Manager Abducted, Raped Incapacitated Woman In Ramapo, Prosecutor Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Carlos Belaunde Jr.
Carlos Belaunde Jr. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The manager of a Paramus auto dealership abducted a drunken woman from a local restaurant and raped her in Bergen County and Ramapo, authorities charged Friday.

Carlos Belaunde Jr., 25, who works at Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Paramus on Route 4, remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping, records show.

Paramus police alerted Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit on Dec. 6 of an allegation that “an incapacitated female was taken by an unknown male from a restaurant” in town, Musella said.

“The unknown male placed the victim in his vehicle and drove her to an unknown location where he then sexually assaulted her,” the prosecutor said.

He also “sexually assaulted the victim in Bergen County and in Ramapo,” Musella said.

Investigators identified that man as Belaunde, of Woodland Park, who had a first appearance scheduled for Saturday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Musella thanked Ramapo and Paramus police for their assistance in the case.

