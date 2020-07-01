Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Brother Lands Behind Bars After Choking Sister During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Saugerties man was held without bail after allegedly choking his sister during a domestic dispute.
A Saugerties man was held without bail after allegedly choking his sister during a domestic dispute. Photo Credit: File

A 40-year-old man landed behind bars without bail after allegedly choking his sister during a domestic dispute.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 11:42 p.m., Sunday, June 28, in Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra, said.

According to Sinagra, Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a woman screaming for help in the area of 13 Village Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they determined that Michael W. Sharrow, of Saugerties, was involved in a domestic dispute with his sister and during the fights had allegedly choked the victim, impairing her ability to breathe, police said.

Sharrow was charged with a felony aggravated family offense and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. 

He was virtually arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail with no bail.

