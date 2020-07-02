Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Area Woman Wanted For Murder In Tennessee Nabbed By Police

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police and nabbed an area woman wanted for murder in Tennessee.
New York State Police and nabbed an area woman wanted for murder in Tennessee. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area woman wanted for a murder committed out of state was nabbed by police.

Orange County resident Diana Grosso, 59 of Otisville, was apprehended on Wednesday, July 1, by New York State Police and the City of Middletown Police Department, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Grosso was wanted as a fugitive from justice for second-degree murder in Crossville, Tennessee. 

An extradition warrant was issued from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Crossville. 

Grosso was remanded to the Orange County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.