27-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Victim Outside Area Residence

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Police & Fire

Zak Failla
New York State Police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home before barricading himself inside an area home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

A domestic disturbance turned violent when a man barricaded himself in an area home after allegedly stabbing his victim several times, police said.

New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County responded to a Pleasant Valley home at 2:05 p.m. on Friday, April 16, where there was a reported domestic dispute on Wilbur Road.

Upon arrival, police said that a victim with multiple stab wounds was outside the residence being treated by first responders from the Pleasant Valley Fire and Emergency Medical Service Departments.

The suspect, Pleasant Valley resident Shaun Doxsey, then proceeded to barricade himself inside the home and initially refused to exit. State Police negotiators were then able to make contact with Doxsey, who was ultimately arrested without further incident.

Doxsey, age 27, was arrested and charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. He was released and scheduled to appear back in Pleasant Valley Court on Thursday, May 20 to respond to the charges.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

