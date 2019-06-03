20-Year-Old Charged With Illegally Possessing Loaded Firearm In Rockland

A 20-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded firearm after Spring Valley police stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Matthew Lamarre, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Saturday, June 1, after police spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at Gesner Drive in Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

When the officer approached the vehicle occupied by Lamarre, and Tyesheek Ruffin, 18, also of Spring Valley.

After a brief investigation, Lamarre was found to be in illegal possession of a loaded firearm and Ruffin was found to be in possession of marijuana, Galli said.

Lamarre was charged with felony possession of a loaded firearm and held pending arraignment. Ruffin was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and release with a future court date.

