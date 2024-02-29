Poisoning Hazard Leads To Recall Of 102,000 Bottles Of Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash

Heritage Store issued the recall for two of its products sold at health food stores and online from October 2010 to December 2023

The recalled mouthwash contains ethanol in a concentration that must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children, the CPSC said.

The total number of bottle subject to the recall is 102,100.

The recalled products, both sold in 16-ounce bottles, are:

Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash –Wintergreen, UPC code: 076970080144

Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash –Eucalyptus, UPC code: 076970665716

Consumers should immediately store the recalled mouthwash in a safe location out of reach and sight of children, and contact parent company Nutraceutical Corporation for a full refund or free replacement product, including shipping, depending on availability. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the product.

If you purchased the product on HeritageStore.com, receive a refund or replacement, depending on availability, by completing the following steps:

Gather your recalled product and receipt or proof of purchase, if available.

Email a photo of your product and receipt to info@nutracorp.com.

If you have questions about the recall, call Heritage Store's Product Help Line at 800-227-6063 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday, email info@nutracorp.com, or visit heritagestore.com/pages/recall.

Nutraceutical is contacting all known purchasers directly.

