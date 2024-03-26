Pair Of Hudson Valley Locales Among Best Places To Live In US, According To Brand-New Rankings

According to Niche, factors used in determining its rankings were:

Public Schools

Crime & Safety

Housing

Nightlife

Good for Families

Diversity

The two communities selected from the Hudson Valley are both in Westchester County:

Ardsley: No. 122: The village with a population around 5,000, "offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes," according to Niche, which also noted that "there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks," and "the public schools are highly rated."

Hartsdale: No. 288: Like Ardsley, Hartsdale, a hamlet with a population of around 3,200, is located in the town of Greenburgh. Niche cited its housing market and schools and gave Hartsdale a A+ grade in the category of "Good for Families."

