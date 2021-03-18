Rob Kavovit, Yorktown HS, Syracuse University Lacrosse Great, Dies At 45

Former Yorktown High School and Syracuse University lacrosse great Rob Kavovit has died suddenly at the age of 45.

He died at home in Florida on Tuesday, March 16. The cause of death has not been released. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

After starring as an attackman on Yorktown High School's nationally renowned lacrosse program, Kavovit went on to become a three-time All-American during his collegiate career at Syracuse University, which ran from 1994 to 97. He finished ninth on the school’s all-time points list with 246 (125 goals, 121 assists).

Syracuse University said, "We mourn the passing of an all-time great player and teammate Rob Kavovit. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in this time."

At Yorktown Heights High School, Kavovit was a three-sport star (lacrosse, basketball, and soccer).

“He always played biggest in the biggest games,” his best friend and former Yorktown and Syracuse teammate Paul Carcaterra told Syracuse.com.

The two played on three state-title teams at Yorktown. Kavovit finished his high school career with 310 points on 157 goals and 153 assists to become the school's third-leading career point scorer in Husker history behind former SU standouts Tim and Tom Nelson.

Rob Kavovit with his best friend and teammate Paul Carcaterra. Paul Carcaterra

He was also the captain of the 1992 gold medal-winning Hudson Valley Empire State Games team.

Carcaterra said on Twitter, that as Kavovit's best friend, he would always love and cherish their time together on the field.

“He was a beautiful soul,” Carcaterra told Syaracuse.com. “It’s way too young. I don’t get it."

Called the "'the most unassuming lacrosse superstar Syracuse has ever had," Kavovit went on to become a physical therapist with Delo Medical Associates in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The medical practice said: "We have lost one of the most genuine and humble people I have ever had the honor of knowing. He truly cared about the well-being of his patients and loved what he did. Although he was a man of little words, he loved talking about his family. We are heartbroken and will feel this awful loss for years to come."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.