Woman Admits To Stabbing Co-Worker To Death At Hudson Valley Restaurant

Breaking News: Human Skull Found By Hiker At Harriman State Park
Rosa Ramirez
Rosa Ramirez Photo Credit: Irvington Police

A woman has admitted to fatally stabbing a co-worker in a Westchester restaurant where she had been working for just a few days.

Manhattan resident Rosa Ramirez, 29, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to second-degree murder for killing a co-worker at the River City Grille on Broadway in Irvington on April 10, 2018.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that Ramirez was working as a dishwasher in the kitchen with other members of the staff on the day of the stabbing.

Shortly after 11 a.m. that day, Ramirez attacked the prep cook, 38-year-old Bonifacio Rodriquez of Yonkers, with a kitchen knife.

Rodriquez tried to protect himself but was stabbed multiple times. Another employee in the kitchen attempted to intervene and was also threatened but not injured.

Rodriguez was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Scarpino noted that Ramirez had only worked at River City Grille for a few days before the fatal stabbing.

She was tracked down by police in Irvington shortly after the stabbing and taken into custody without further incident.

