We're Hiring At Daily Voice!

In this age of consolidations and closings, Cantata Media’s network of local news websites, Daily Voice, is innovative and successful.

The company started in 2018 and now has 115 local sites in five states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

We're looking for content producers: a breaking news all-star, someone with a passion for breaking news, and the drive to deliver it. Is that you?

Our content producers have a sixth sense for what readers want and what they share. They know how to work sources and spot the biggest stories — creating catchy headlines, getting the right photos, and writing tight copy that pulls readers from one story to the next.

Daily Voice content producers are efficient with all forms of media and covering any area. They know how to dig up info in lots of places and make full use of social media as both a source and a distribution channel.

And they love the thrill of ​watching pageviews explode as readers latch on to a story, enjoy it and share it.

We work remotely and independently, but this job isn’t about being alone. It’s about relationships: with your peers in our existing territory, with official sources and first responders, with local agencies, and with social media influencers.

The staff at Daily Voice is made up of award-winning and dedicated editors and reporters, all focused on delivering the stories people read — we take pride in being ​the​ source for urgent local news.

If you have energy, focus, and a drive to deliver along with digital news-writing experience, please send a cover letter with salary requirements, résumé, and links to examples of your work to cp@dailyvoice.com for consideration.

Cantata Media is an equal opportunity employer.

