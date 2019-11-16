Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Soybean Product Recalled Due To Mold Potential

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A soybean product has been recalled due to the potential presence of mold.
A soybean product has been recalled due to the potential presence of mold. Photo Credit: FDA

Check your cabinets.

Colorado-based Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets announced that it is recalling Natural Grocers brand two-pound organic soybeans because they have the potential to contain mold.

The FDA said that “consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use and either throw it away or return it to the store for credit or refund.”

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing two pounds and bear the “Natural Grocers” label. Only packages bearing 19-168 and 19-205 as the packed-on dates are subject to recall. The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of mold. Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.