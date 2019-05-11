Contact Us
Rockland is Ready For Snow, County Exec, Highway Superintendent Say

Valerie Musson
The Rockland County Highway Department is “well-prepared” for snow and ice season, county officials have confirmed.

County Executive Ed Day and County Highway Superintendent Charles H. Vezzetti announced Tuesday, Nov. 5 that the department has been preparing since mid-September and is ready for wintry weather.

The department will also hold its annual snow and ice school on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Thursday, Nov. 7 at 23 New Hempstead Road in New City. Each department member will receive a refresher course in plowing and sensible salting, as well as personal and operational safety.

The class will conclude with operators making trial runs of their individual snow plow routes.

“Our Highway Department operates 24 snow plow routes which cover 170 miles of County roads,” said Vezzetti. “Our mechanics and assistants have been working on preparing the snow plow fleet since mid-September. All the County’s trucks, loaders and plows have been individually inspected, serviced and are ready to battle the elements this winter.”

