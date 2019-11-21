Contact Us
Recall Issued For Ready-to-Eat Chicken Sausage Products

Zak Failla
Tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage products have been recalled.
Tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage products have been recalled. Photo Credit: File

More than 55,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage products are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen, the  U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

BrucePac, an Oregon-based company, announced it is recalling approximately 55,550 pounds of products that contain a pork casing, which is not declared on the label.

According to FSIS, 30-pound bulk pack cases with “Grilled Sliced Italian Style Chicken Sausage” with lot codes 11158S, 12058S, 03189S, 06249S, and 05029S are being recalled. The products subject to the recall have the establishment number “P-9267A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The health risk has been labeled as low, and FSIS declared it a Class II recall, which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that a third-party consultant identified the mislabeled products. There has been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers that ate the products.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

"FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers."

