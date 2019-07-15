Recall Issued For Beef, Poultry Products

Nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Fieldsource Food Systems, based out of California, is recalling approximately 12,953 pounds of products that contain wheat, which is not declared on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled items were produced between June 9 and July 10. The beef products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45141” and the chicken products bear establishment number “P-45141” inside the USDA marks of inspection. The problem was discovered during a routine label verification performed by FSIS.

Recalled items include:

20-pound boxes containing four unmarked 5-pound plastic bags with “Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc. Northgate Market Marinated Beef Cubes” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

20-pound boxes containing four unmarked 5-pound plastic bags with “Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc. Northgate Market Marinated Chicken Cubes” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

The recall has been classified as Class II, which means “there is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product,” though there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses from those consuming the recalled items.

