New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens In Rockland: New Rundown Of Cases By Towns; Reopen Dashboard

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A new COVID-19 testing center has been set-up in Spring Valley at the Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center. Photo Credit: Martin Luther King Multi Purpose Center
New testing center in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee

As a new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site has opened in Spring Valley, Rockland County continues to see much fewer COVID-19 cases.

According to numbers from the state Department of Health, there has been a total of 13,280 cases since the pandemic began with the highest number of cases located in Spring Valley with 2,897.

The new testing center, located at the Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center, 110 Bethune Blvd., Spring Valley, was made possible by the efforts of Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee, Rockland County Legislator Toney Earl, and NAACP Spring Valley Chapter President Willie Trotman.

Testing is available by appointment, although walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment for either anti-body or COVID-19 testing, call 1-833-422-7369. The site will only be open for two weeks.

According to the state Department of Health on Thursday, June 4, 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rockland County.

There have been 654 deaths from the virus in the county, Rockland County Health officials said.

There are currently 25 people hospitalized and 4 hospitalized cases that are under investigation.

The latest breakdown of cases in Rockland, as of Thursday, according to the Rockland Department of Health, is as follows:

  • Spring Valley: 2,897;
  • Monsey: 1,676;
  • New City: 1,014;
  • Nanuet: 746;
  • Suffern: 665;
  • Haverstraw: 653;
  • Garnerville: 392;
  • Pomona: 379;
  • Stony Point: 360;
  • Nyack: 346;
  • Pearl River: 328;
  • West Haverstraw: 306;
  • Congers: 248;
  • Valley Cottage: 298;
  • West Nyack: 161;
  • Orangeburg: 167;
  • Tappan: 125;
  • Blauvelt: 105;
  • Thiells: 87;
  • Sparkill: 60;
  • Sloatsburg: 57;
  • Piermont: 48;
  • Tomkins Cove: 40;
  • Palisades: 34;
  • Hillburn: 24.

Rockland has just launched a new dashboard tracking  how the county is doing as Phase 2 of the four-phase reopening process is due to begin on Tuesday, June 9. You can view the dashboard here.

