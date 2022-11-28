Missing Rockland County Woman Found Dead Along Roadway, Police Say

A 52-year-old Hudson Valley woman was found dead along a highway after being missing for more than a day.

The woman was reported missing place in Rockland County around 12:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in Monsey.

The Ramapo Police received a report of the missing woman from Monsey who had last been seen in the evening hours of the previous day, said Lt. Blaine Howell, of the Ramapo Police.

A search was conducted and a short time later a dead woman was located off of W. Carlton Road in Monsey, Howell said.

The woman matched the description of the missing person and was confirmed to be the same, she added.

Evidence gathered at the scene led investigators to believe that a vehicle was involved and the incident is now being investigated as a leaving-the-scene motor vehicle crash, police said.

Anyone who has any information about this crash is asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400.

