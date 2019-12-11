Man Breaks Windshield Of School Employee's Vehicle In Area, Police Say

A 37-year-old man was arrested for criminal mischief after breaking the windshield on a vehicle at an area school.

Robert Guarino, of Saugerties, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 9, around 5:30 p.m. when Saugerties Police responded to the Anderson School for Autism for a report of a man breaking a windshield, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

An investigation into the incident found that Guarino had become upset with staff at the school and proceeded to damage one of the employees' vehicles, Sinagra said.

Guarino was charged with criminal mischief and released on an appearance ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.